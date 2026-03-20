LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Summer in Acadiana is right around the corner, and the schedule is officially set for extended baseball action. The Acadiana Cane Cutters are preparing for the 2026 Texas Collegiate League season, and this year comes with a few changes that should make things even more interesting.

Changes to the Texas Collegiate League for 2026

The Texas Collegiate League continues to grow, expanding to eight teams for the upcoming season. Two new franchises, the Abilene Flying Bison and the Sherman Shadowcats, will join the league. The San Antonio River Monsters are moving from their previous home in Seguin. It’s a fresh look for the league, and with expansion often comes a little extra energy and unpredictability across the schedule.

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Cane Cutters Starting Off 2026 Season at Home

For the Cane Cutters, the road to another summer run begins at home. Acadiana will open the 2026 season on June 2 at Fabacher Field against the Baton Rouge Rougarou, setting the stage for a full schedule of 48 regular-season games. Half of those will be played right here in Lafayette (technically, Youngsville), giving fans plenty of chances to catch the action in person.

Where is Fabacher Field?

TCL Playoffs and Championship

The regular season wraps up on July 26, with the postseason beginning just two days later on July 28. The TCL will crown its 2026 champion on August 1, wrapping up what should be another competitive summer across the league.

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The full schedule is available at CaneCuttersBaseball.com, with promotional and theme nights expected to be announced soon. With the Cajuns regular season ending in June, this is a chance for fans of baseball to continue their love of America's pastime into the summer months.