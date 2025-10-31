(LAFAYETTE, La) - Christmas time is here. No, we haven't even made it through Thanksgiving, but all the stores are aglow with decorations and gift ideas leading into the holiday season. One Lafayette tradition returning for Christmas 2025 is the Festival of Lights in the Oil Center. Every year storefronts are decorated, and Santa (along with his sleigh) make their appearance over the Ochsner skywalk. This year's festival of lights takes place on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:30-9:00 PM along Coolidge Street in Lafayette's Oil Center.

What You'll See at Festival of Lights in Lafayette

Coolidge Street - Families and couples can enjoy trolley rides up and down Coolidge St. to view the beautiful light displays along the storefronts and median.

5th-Floor of Burdin Riehl Parking Tower - This level is a family-friendly location that will have Christmas movies on the big screen along with cookie decorating, ornament decorating, child decorating (aka. face painting), as well as personalized stockings, hot cocoa and photos with Santa available. We hear there may even be snow!

6th-Floor of Burdin Riehl Parking Tower - This level is designed for adults only (21+) and will include food, drinks and live music from Coteau Grove & the On Call Band

Ticket Information for Festival of Lights

Rooftop (21+ Event) - This ticket grants access to the 6th floor of the Burdin Riehl Parking Tower, a special rooftop location for guests aged 21 and over. The experience features live music throughout the evening, including performances by Coteau Grove and The On Call Band. Food and drinks are included with admission, creating a festive atmosphere overlooking the Oil Center’s holiday lights. Two price points are offered — $100 per couple for early purchasers starting 11/07, and $70 for individual tickets purchased on or after 12/01.

Family Fun Zone (General Tickets) - Perfect for families with children, this ticket provides access to the 5th floor Family Fun Zone. Inside, guests can enjoy a wide range of holiday activities such as cookie decorating, personalized stockings, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, movies on the big screen, and trolley rides through the Christmas light display. Tickets for these activities are sold in $5 increments, allowing guests to choose how many they want to purchase. All sales are final, with no refunds available. Tickets go on sale 12/1 at 8:00 AM.

$25 Family Fun Packs (November Pre-Sale Special) - During November, visitors can take advantage of a special pre-sale promotion: pay $20 and receive $25 worth of Family Fun Zone tickets. This advance deal offers extra value for families planning to participate in multiple activities during the event. These discounted packs are only available before the festival and are also non-refundable. Tickets for the Family Fun Packs go on sale on 11/07 at 8:00 AM.

Exclusive Ornament - In addition to admission tickets, the Festival of Lights will be offering limited-edition collectible ornament designed by local artist Marie Lukaszeski. This ornament commemorates the 26th annual celebration and serves as a keepsake for attendees. It’s available for pre-order only, priced at $25, and will not be sold at the event. So if you want one, you'll need to order it when they go on sale November 5th at 8:00 AM.