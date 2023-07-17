SEC Media Days Continues To Grow; Heading to Dallas in 2024

Before Commissioner Greg Sankey hit the podium to open up the 2023 SEC Media Days news was already coming out of the conference.

NCAA Football: SEC Media Day Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports loading...

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported the 2024 SEC Media Days is expected to be held in Dallas.

SEC Media Days has outgrown itself from what used to be held in a hotel lobby connected to a mall in Hoover, AL to Atlanta to Nashville and reportedly Dallas, Texas.

And will it expand to all week? Currently, it’s four days or maybe closer to 3.5 as the teams are wrapped up by Thursday just after 2P. Add Texas and Oklahoma to the mix and that makes it 16 teams.

Do they have four teams per day or stretch it out to to five days. Either way, SEC Media Days continues to grow beyond its humble beginnings.

