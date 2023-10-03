Schultz Falls Further Behind in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Dave Schultz had another losing week in the SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge. Schultz went a disappointing 6-10, but only lost ground by one game as Lynden Burton finished the week 7-10.

Weekly Record Season Record

Lynden Burton 7-9 33-30-1

Dave Schultz 6-10 28-35-1

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Lions (-2) vs Packers Lions Packers Lions Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)



In London Jags Jags Jaguars Commanders vs Eagles (-8) Eagles Eagles Commanders Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5) Dolphins Dolphins Bills Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers Vikings Vikings Vikings Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5) Saints Saints Buccaneers Bengals (-2.5) vs Titans Bengals Bengals Titans Ravens vs Browns (-3) Browns Ravens Ravens Steelers (-2.5) vs Texans Steelers Steelers Texans Rams (-1) vs Colts Colts Rams Rams Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears Broncos Broncos Bears Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Cardinals vs 49ers (-14) 49ers Cardinals 49ers Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5) Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Chiefs (-9.5) vs Jets Chiefs Chiefs Jets Seahawks vs Giants (-1) Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Weekly Record 6-10 7-9 Season Record 28-35-1 33-30-1