Schultz Falls Further Behind in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Dave Schultz had another losing week in the SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge. Schultz went a disappointing 6-10, but only lost ground by one game as Lynden Burton finished the week 7-10.
Weekly Record Season Record
Lynden Burton 7-9 33-30-1
Dave Schultz 6-10 28-35-1
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Lions (-2) vs Packers
|Lions
|Packers
|Lions
|Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)
In London
|Jags
|Jags
|Jaguars
|Commanders vs Eagles (-8)
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Commanders
|Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5)
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5)
|Saints
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Bengals (-2.5) vs Titans
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Titans
|Ravens vs Browns (-3)
|Browns
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Steelers (-2.5) vs Texans
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Texans
|Rams (-1) vs Colts
|Colts
|Rams
|Rams
|Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Bears
|Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5)
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cardinals vs 49ers (-14)
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5)
|Patriots
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Chiefs (-9.5) vs Jets
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jets
|Seahawks vs Giants (-1)
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Weekly Record
|6-10
|7-9
|Season Record
|28-35-1
|33-30-1
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area
Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather