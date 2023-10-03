Schultz Falls Further Behind in SportsChat Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Schultz Falls Further Behind in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Dave Schultz had another losing week in the SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge.  Schultz went a disappointing 6-10, but only lost ground by one game as Lynden Burton finished the week 7-10.

                            Weekly Record    Season Record

Lynden Burton              7-9                33-30-1

Dave Schultz                6-10              28-35-1

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Lions (-2) vs Packers LionsPackersLions
Falcons vs Jaguars (-3)

In London		JagsJagsJaguars
Commanders vs Eagles (-8)EaglesEaglesCommanders
Dolphins vs Bills (-2.5)DolphinsDolphinsBills
Vikings (-4.5) vs Panthers VikingsVikingsVikings
Buccaneers vs Saints (-3.5)SaintsSaintsBuccaneers
Bengals (-2.5) vs TitansBengalsBengalsTitans
Ravens vs Browns (-3)BrownsRavensRavens
Steelers (-2.5) vs TexansSteelers SteelersTexans
Rams (-1) vs ColtsColtsRamsRams
Broncos (-3.5) vs Bears BroncosBroncosBears
Raiders vs Chargers (-5.5)ChargersChargersChargers
Cardinals vs 49ers (-14)49ersCardinals49ers
Patriots vs Dallas (-6.5)PatriotsCowboysCowboys
Chiefs (-9.5) vs JetsChiefsChiefsJets
Seahawks vs Giants (-1)SeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Weekly Record6-107-9
Season Record28-35-133-30-1

