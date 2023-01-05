Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

Entering week 18, the coaching staff from both the Saints and Panthers head into Sunday's NFC South showdown knowing the contest will be the final game of the 2022 season.

Photos by Julio Aguilar/Steph Chambers, Getty Images
loading...

If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?

Get our free mobile app

One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.

Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo confirmed to reporters yesterday he will not play Sunday.

Overall, the Thursday practice/injury report for the Saints showed slight improvement from yesterday, with 4 players who were unable to practice yesterday being upgraded to limited particia

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant            DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBPaulson AdeboHamstringDNPDNP
SJustin EvansShoulderLPLP
LBChase HansenKneeLPFP
TETaysom HillBackLPLP
TJames HurstFootDNPLP
TEJuwan JohnsonQuadricepDNPLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNPLP
TRyan RamczykHip/RestDNPLP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNP
LBTy SummersObliqueLPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPRESERVE-INJURED

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTMatt IoannidisBackDNPDNP
LBChandler WootenAnkleDNPLP
TTaylor MotonRestDNP
TEStephen SullivanElbowLPLP
LBJoel IyiegbuniweHamstringLPLP
TEIan ThomasPersonalDNP
DEBrian BurnsAnkleFP

The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the Saints home broadcast locally at 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) and 97.3 The Dawg.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

 

Filed Under: andrus peat, New Orleans Saints, paulson adebo
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT