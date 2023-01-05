Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

Entering week 18, the coaching staff from both the Saints and Panthers head into Sunday's NFC South showdown knowing the contest will be the final game of the 2022 season.

Photos by Julio Aguilar/Steph Chambers, Getty Images Photos by Julio Aguilar/Steph Chambers, Getty Images loading...

If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?

Get our free mobile app

One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.

Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo confirmed to reporters yesterday he will not play Sunday.

Overall, the Thursday practice/injury report for the Saints showed slight improvement from yesterday, with 4 players who were unable to practice yesterday being upgraded to limited particia

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring DNP DNP S Justin Evans Shoulder LP LP LB Chase Hansen Knee LP FP TE Taysom Hill Back LP LP T James Hurst Foot DNP LP TE Juwan Johnson Quadricep DNP LP S Marcus Maye Shoulder DNP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Hip/Rest DNP LP G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP DNP LB Ty Summers Oblique LP LP RB Dwayne Washington Illness DNP RESERVE-INJURED

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP DNP LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP LP T Taylor Moton Rest DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow LP LP LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring LP LP TE Ian Thomas Personal DNP DE Brian Burns Ankle FP

The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the Saints home broadcast locally at 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) and 97.3 The Dawg.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat