Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report
In the leadup to the final game of the season, the New Orleans Saints have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.
Entering week 18, the coaching staff from both the Saints and Panthers head into Sunday's NFC South showdown knowing the contest will be the final game of the 2022 season.
If a player is battling through an injury and practices on a limited basis, are they more likely to sit out this week? Or will the staff approach Sunday's season finale with the same mindset they've approached every game prior to this one?
One thing is for sure. The Saints injury report continues the trend of being long and concerning.
Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo confirmed to reporters yesterday he will not play Sunday.
Overall, the Thursday practice/injury report for the Saints showed slight improvement from yesterday, with 4 players who were unable to practice yesterday being upgraded to limited particia
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Justin Evans
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Back
|LP
|LP
|T
|James Hurst
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Quadricep
|DNP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Hip/Rest
|DNP
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Ty Summers
|Oblique
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|RESERVE-INJURED
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Matt Ioannidis
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Chandler Wooten
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|Personal
|DNP
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Ankle
|FP
The Saints (7-9) host the Panthers (6-10) this Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.
Listen to the Saints home broadcast locally at 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am) and 97.3 The Dawg.
