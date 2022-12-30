The importance of the Saints' (6-9) New Year's Day matchup with the Eagles (13-2) is evident, particularly if you've been keeping up with the injury reports this week. The Saints need to win to stay alive (with some help), and the Eagles are looking to lock up their division and secure the top spot going into the playoffs.

The good news is that there's some good news in this end-of-week injury report. The better news is that there's great news (for the Saints) out of the Eagles' side of things.

To start off with the birds, Jalen Hurts will not play this weekend, meaning the Saints will be working to shut down Gardner Minshew, rather than an MVP hopeful.

No offense to Gardner Minshew, but that's a significantly less tall order, and Saints fans will take what they can get.

Additionally, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will be rehabbing from a torn abductor, meaning the offensive line won't be at full strength. Admittedly, that still leaves Pro Bowlers Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata.

So yeah... still a lot of talent there.

The good news on the Saints' side of things is that a few players whose situations were concerning earlier in the week are cleared, and others who were previously out have been upgraded.

After missing the Wednesday and Thursday practices for personal reasons, Alvin Kamara was a full participant in Friday's practice, and Ryan Ramczyk was upgraded from DNP all the way to fully ready with no designation in the span of a few days.

On the defensive side of things, Pete Werner and Marshon Lattimore were both upgraded from previously being out, to now being labeled Questionable. While they may not get snaps on Sunday, that designation means that there is at least an outside chance we get to see them play.

The full injury report includes 11 players, after Chase Hansen was added back to it today.

Here it is.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints take on the Eagles in Philly on New Year's Day at noon.

