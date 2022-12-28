Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Eagles Week Starts with a Surprise

The Saints (6-9) look to keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive in a matchup against the powerhouse of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2).

The Eagles have the Saints number in Philly, with the Black and Gold losing the last three games they've played in the City of Brotherly Love.

They start this weeks practices still light in the receiver room, but Chris Olave could return, which would be a great help.

The only other major storyline worth mentioning is that Alvin Kamara did not participate in practice today. He was listed with something quad-related, but a non-injury-related tag was also put on him.

Probably not too much to worry about but Kamara is such a key part of this offense, I can't fault Who Dat Nation for being concerned.

Arguably, the bigger injury news is on the Eagles' side of things. MVP Candidate QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint and did not play in last week's game against the Cowboys, but many reporters believe Hurts will fight through the injury against the Saints.

Veteran guard Lane Johnson and runningback Miles Sanders also did not practice for the Eagles.

In total, 10 Saints were listed on the injury report.

Check it out below.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints will take on the Eagles at noon on New Year's Day at noon.

