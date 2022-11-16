Saints vs Rams Wednesday Injury Report
Entering the 2022 season with championship aspirations, not much has gone right for the New Orleans Saints.
At 3-7, New Orleans holds the third worst record in the league entering week 11, do not currently have a 1st round draft pick in 2023, and have largely been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.
Coming off a disappointing 20-10 loss last Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints return home this week for a matchup against a team that is also in the midst of a disappointing campaign, the Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
The overall team health has been one of many contributing factors on the Saints' struggles, as they have dealt with a wide array of injuries to a number of key players throughout the year.
The first injury report of this week does not bring much optimism, as three starters on the active on the offensive line (RT Ryan Ramczyk, LT James Hurst, LG Andrus Peat) were unable to practice due to injury, with a third on IR in Erik McCoy who won't return to the field until at the earliest, week 15.
Backup center Josh Andrews, who started in place of the injured McCoy last Sunday, was out today as well.
Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald likely has a smile on his face glancing at today's report.
In addition to the O-Line injury issues, a number of other key Saints were unable to practice, including All Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed the last 5 contests after getting hit in the kidney in week 5, and All Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.
Here is a full rundown of the Saints Wednesday injury report.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Josh Andrews
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|James Hurst
|Concusssion
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Eye
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Abdomen
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Triceps
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Illness
|DNP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
New Orleans (3-7) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) this Sunday at noon in the Ceasars Superdome.
