Saints vs Rams Wednesday Injury Report

Entering the 2022 season with championship aspirations, not much has gone right for the New Orleans Saints.

At 3-7, New Orleans holds the third worst record in the league entering week 11, do not currently have a 1st round draft pick in 2023, and have largely been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.

Dennis Allen

Coming off a disappointing 20-10 loss last Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints return home this week for a matchup against a team that is also in the midst of a disappointing campaign, the Los Angeles Rams (3-6).

The overall team health has been one of many contributing factors on the Saints' struggles, as they have dealt with a wide array of injuries to a number of key players throughout the year.

The first injury report of this week does not bring much optimism, as three starters on the active on the offensive line (RT Ryan Ramczyk, LT James Hurst, LG Andrus Peat) were unable to practice due to injury, with a third on IR in Erik McCoy who won't return to the field until at the earliest, week 15.

Backup center Josh Andrews, who started in place of the injured McCoy last Sunday, was out today as well.

James Hurst

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald likely has a smile on his face glancing at today's report.

In addition to the O-Line injury issues, a number of other key Saints were unable to practice, including All Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed the last 5 contests after getting hit in the kidney in week 5, and All Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Here is a full rundown of the Saints Wednesday injury report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday C Josh Andrews Illness DNP DE Marcus Davenport Calf DNP S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP T James Hurst Concusssion DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP DE Cameron Jordan Eye DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP S Marcus Maye Abdomen LP G Andrus Peat Triceps DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Illness DNP DT Malcolm Roach Ankle LP LB Pete Werner Ankle DNP

New Orleans (3-7) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) this Sunday at noon in the Ceasars Superdome.

