New Orleans Saints CB Paulson Adebo Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints pulled out the victory this past Sunday against the Bears 24-17. The Saints were led by their amazing defensive play, specifically by cornerback Paulson Adebo. Adebo was awarded for his play by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

Adebo in his third year now, is finally figuring it out. Adebo had 7 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 passes defended. Adebo played incredibly, granted it was against the Bears.

The Saints are the number one seed in the NFC South and are gearing up to face the Vikings this Sunday at noon.