Saints vs Browns Final Injury Report, 4 Saints Officially Out For the Matchup

The New Orleans Saints season has not gone according to plan.

With high expectations entering 2022, the team has fallen flat more often than hot, sporting a 5-9 record entering week 16.

There's been a myriad of reasons why, whether it be coaching, lack of execution, the inability to consistently create turnovers, and bad injury luck.

Despite all the setbacks, with three games left to play, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet. (For a breakdown of how New Orleans can make the playoffs, click here)

The team departed for Cleveland today as they continue to prep for their Saturday game in Cleveland against the 6-8 Browns.

Unfortunately, the Saints will be shorthanded for this one, as some of their best players have officially been ruled out against the Browns due to injury.

With multiple players on injured reserve, including starting guard Cesar Ruiz who was placed on IR earlier this week, the Saints will also be without standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting linebacker Pete Werner, and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington.

Although Landry is listed among active players, he was placed on IR following today's practice.

In addition those four, five other Saints are listed as questionable on today's final injury/practice report of the week.

Here is a full breakdown for both New Orleans and Cleveland.

FP - full participant           LP - limited participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORELANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesdayThursdayGame Status
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
WRChris OlaveHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
TRyan RamczykRestLPLPFP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPOut
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPDNPDNPOut
LBPete WernerHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
SP.J. WilliamsKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
GAndrus PeatIllnessDNPQuestionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesdayThursdayGame Status
DEMyles GarrettIllnessDNPDNPLP
DEJadeveon ClowneyConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
RBNick ChubbFootDNPDNPLP
SJohn Johnson IIIThighDNPDNPLPQuestionable
WRDavid BellToeLPLPFP
GJoel BitonioRestDNPFPFP
WRAmari CooperRest/HipDNPDNPLP
CBAJ GreenToeFPFPFP
LBJordan KunaszykHamstringLPLPFP
TEDavid NjokuKneeLPLPFP
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesRestDNPFPFP
CBDenzel WardShoulderLPLPFP
TJack ConklinRestDNPFP
GWyatt TellerAnkleLPLP

Cleveland hosts New Orleans Saturday at noon.

