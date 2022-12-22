Saints vs Browns Final Injury Report, 4 Saints Officially Out For the Matchup

The New Orleans Saints season has not gone according to plan.

With high expectations entering 2022, the team has fallen flat more often than hot, sporting a 5-9 record entering week 16.

There's been a myriad of reasons why, whether it be coaching, lack of execution, the inability to consistently create turnovers, and bad injury luck.

Dennis Allen Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Despite all the setbacks, with three games left to play, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet. (For a breakdown of how New Orleans can make the playoffs, click here)

The team departed for Cleveland today as they continue to prep for their Saturday game in Cleveland against the 6-8 Browns.

Unfortunately, the Saints will be shorthanded for this one, as some of their best players have officially been ruled out against the Browns due to injury.

Peter Werner makes a tackle Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images loading...

With multiple players on injured reserve, including starting guard Cesar Ruiz who was placed on IR earlier this week, the Saints will also be without standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting linebacker Pete Werner, and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington.

Although Landry is listed among active players, he was placed on IR following today's practice.

In addition those four, five other Saints are listed as questionable on today's final injury/practice report of the week.

Here is a full breakdown for both New Orleans and Cleveland.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORELANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP LP LP Questionable S Marcus Maye Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable WR Chris Olave Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP LP FP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP Out TE Adam Trautman Ankle LP LP LP Questionable RB Dwayne Washington Illness DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out S P.J. Williams Knee LP LP LP Questionable G Andrus Peat Illness DNP Questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status DE Myles Garrett Illness DNP DNP LP DE Jadeveon Clowney Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Nick Chubb Foot DNP DNP LP S John Johnson III Thigh DNP DNP LP Questionable WR David Bell Toe LP LP FP G Joel Bitonio Rest DNP FP FP WR Amari Cooper Rest/Hip DNP DNP LP CB AJ Green Toe FP FP FP LB Jordan Kunaszyk Hamstring LP LP FP TE David Njoku Knee LP LP FP WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Rest DNP FP FP CB Denzel Ward Shoulder LP LP FP T Jack Conklin Rest DNP FP G Wyatt Teller Ankle LP LP

Cleveland hosts New Orleans Saturday at noon.

