Saints vs Browns Final Injury Report, 4 Saints Officially Out For the Matchup
The New Orleans Saints season has not gone according to plan.
With high expectations entering 2022, the team has fallen flat more often than hot, sporting a 5-9 record entering week 16.
There's been a myriad of reasons why, whether it be coaching, lack of execution, the inability to consistently create turnovers, and bad injury luck.
Despite all the setbacks, with three games left to play, the Saints have not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet. (For a breakdown of how New Orleans can make the playoffs, click here)
The team departed for Cleveland today as they continue to prep for their Saturday game in Cleveland against the 6-8 Browns.
Unfortunately, the Saints will be shorthanded for this one, as some of their best players have officially been ruled out against the Browns due to injury.
With multiple players on injured reserve, including starting guard Cesar Ruiz who was placed on IR earlier this week, the Saints will also be without standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting linebacker Pete Werner, and backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington.
Although Landry is listed among active players, he was placed on IR following today's practice.
In addition those four, five other Saints are listed as questionable on today's final injury/practice report of the week.
Here is a full breakdown for both New Orleans and Cleveland.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORELANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|S
|John Johnson III
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|David Bell
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Joel Bitonio
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Rest/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|AJ Green
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|TE
|David Njoku
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Jack Conklin
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
Cleveland hosts New Orleans Saturday at noon.
Remembering the 2000 Saints, One of the Best Seasons in Franchise History
Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints