As a franchise, the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel of the 21st century has grown in infamy.

The team has had 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2001, and most recently gave the highest guaranteed contract to QB Deshaun Watson who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million this season after being at the center of 22 civil lawsuits from masseuses who alleged sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference Photo by Getty Images loading...

Prior to the infamous moving chair game of QBs, the Browns relied on Bernie Kosar, who started for the team from 1986 to 1993.

Get our free mobile app

During Kosar's tenure, Cleveland won several divisional titles, making it to the AFC Championship game three times during that stretch.

Bernie Kosar Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images loading...

Kosar was recently serving as a pregame radio analyst on the Cleveland Browns radio network, but was fired for doing this.

Kosar said on his radio show a few days after placing the bet, that if he were to win it, he would donate the money to charity.

He didn't win the bet, and he lost his gig on the pregame show.

Since Kosar's employer on the pregame show was an NFL team, he was in violation of the NFL's gambling policy, and relieved of his duties.

Bernie Kosar Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics loading...

Kosar tweeted his disappointment about the news, while also sharing a link to his personal for-profit website.

Kosar played a dozen seasons in the NFL (1985-1996), spending his first 9 years with the Browns, before serving as a backup for one season with the Dallas Cowboys in which he won a Super Bowl, and two seasons as a backup with the Miami Dolphins.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.