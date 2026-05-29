(NEW ORLEANS, La) - The New Orleans Saints kicked off their 2026 organized team activities on Wednesday, May 27 at the team's practice facility in Metairie, and the offseason program is now in full swing with a schedule that runs through mid-June before the team breaks ahead of training camp in late July. If you want to keep tabs on where things stand before the real football starts, here's everything you need to know.

OTA Schedule: When the Saints Are On the Field

Practice sessions run from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day, and the media will be on site for one practice per week over the next four weeks. Here's the full OTA breakdown:

OTA 1: Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28

OTA 2: Monday, June 1; Wednesday, June 3; Thursday, June 4

OTA 3: Monday, June 8; Wednesday, June 10; Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17

After minicamp wraps, the team heads into its final break before training camp begins in late July. Exact training camp dates haven't been announced yet and are expected next month.

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The Elephant in the Room: Kamara and Cam Jordan

The on-field stuff is happening, but there are two big storylines hanging over this offseason worth watching as OTAs progress.

Kenneth Richmond, Getty Images Kenneth Richmond, Getty Images loading...

Running back Alvin Kamara is still under contract but his status with the team for 2026 remains an open question. On the defensive side, edge rusher Cam Jordan remains unsigned, both by the Saints and anyone else in the league. Two of the most recognizable names in Saints history, and neither situation is resolved.

Read More: Alvin Kamara/Cowboys Rumors

2026 Saints Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Info

Once training camp wraps and the pads go on for real, the preseason schedule is short. The Saints play three games, and they get their only home matchup first.

Saturday, Aug. 15 - vs. Jacksonville | 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 - at LA Rams | 3 p.m

Friday, Aug. 28 - at Dallas | 7 p.m.

The home opener against Jacksonville on August 15 is the one to circle if you want your first look at this roster in game action in New Orleans. The road trips to Los Angeles and Dallas round out the preseason before the regular season begins.

What to Watch as OTAs Continue

This is the time of year when depth charts start to take shape, younger players make their cases for roster spots, and the coaching staff gets its first real look at how everything fits together. With questions still lingering around two of the team's most important veterans, there's more to pay attention to this offseason than usual.

Stay with 103.3 The GOAT for Saints coverage through OTAs, minicamp and into training camp as New Orleans builds toward 2026.