New Orleans Saints Offense Comes Alive Late, Beats Panthers 20-17

For the second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints defense was outstanding.

For the second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints offense stumbled a bit once in the red zone. But it was good enough for a 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers Monday night in Charlotte. The Saints are off to a 2-0 start and tied for 1st Place in the NFC South.

In for the injured Jamal Williams, running back Tony Jones Jr scored a pair of 2nd Half touchdowns. The first one, a 2-yard run with 2:56 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Jones put the game away with his second touchdown, also from two yards out with 3:14 left in the game.

Setting up the first Jones touchdown was Chris Olave making a spectacular one-handed catch. Have to see it to believe it.

Carolina cut the Saints lead to 13-9 when Derek Carr went to work. Just like in the season opening win over Tennessee, Carr found a streaking Rashid Shaheed down the far sideline for 45 yards. Carr then hit Olave down the other sideline for a 16 yard game that set up Jones’ score two plays later.

The Saints are tied atop the NFC South with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at 2-0. While the Panthers are 0-2, dropping their first two games of the season in the division to New Orleans and Atlanta.

The Saints defense showed out again allowing just three field goals by Eddy Piñiero until 1:16 remained in the game, when Bryce Young found Adam Thielen for a 3-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion. That’s one week after not allowing a touchdown to the Tennessee Titans in their 16-15 win on Opening Week.