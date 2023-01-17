With the 11th pick in the 2022 draft, the Saints picked up the ultra-smooth Chris Olave out of Ohio State.

Buckeyes have always done well in New Orleans, and Olave was no different, being a bright spot in an otherwise anemic offense.

Now he's a Rookie of the Year Finalist.

The rook managed to put up impressive numbers considering he also didn't play every game this season, unlike some of his fellow finalists.

Get our free mobile app

He suffered a scary-looking concussion in the Saints' victory over the Seahawks, and struggled with a leg injury later in the season.

But the rookie still managed a thousand yards on only 72 receptions, and 4 touchdowns, putting up similar numbers to competing rookie receiver Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets.

If you'd like to vote for Olave for Rookie of the Year honors, just follow this link and cast your vote!

Let's get Who Dat Nation out in full force for the young buck.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.