Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill).

New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury.

Now at 2-3, the Saints have an opportunity to get to .500, while the their opponent this Sunday is trying to do the same.

After winning the AFC last week, the Cincinnati Bengals enter this week's matchup against the Saints with the same record of 2-3.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the first injury report of this week is concerning.

Photo by Chris Graythen/ Getty Images
In addition to All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) remaining a DNP (did not participate) at practice, so is All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who was injured during Sunday's win against the Seahawks.

Rookie star wide receiver Chris Olave was also DNP (concussion), as was Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).

In total, 7 players were DNP.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was back on the practice field today in a limited fashion.

Here is a full rundown of both the Saints and Bengals Wednesday injury/practice report.

FP - full participant          LP - limited participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRDeonte HartyFootDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
DEPayton TurnerChestDNP
WRChris OlaveConcussionDNP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipDNP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLP
SJ.T. GrayFootLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLP

CINCINNATI BENGALS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TLa'el CollinsRestDNP
WRTee HigginsAnkleDNP
TJonah WilliamsKneeDNP
TEDevin AsiasiAnkleLP
TEHayden HurstGroinLP
RBSamaje PerineAbdomenLP

New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420 am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

