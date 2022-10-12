Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report
In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill).
New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury.
Now at 2-3, the Saints have an opportunity to get to .500, while the their opponent this Sunday is trying to do the same.
After winning the AFC last week, the Cincinnati Bengals enter this week's matchup against the Saints with the same record of 2-3.
Unfortunately for the Saints, the first injury report of this week is concerning.
In addition to All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) remaining a DNP (did not participate) at practice, so is All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who was injured during Sunday's win against the Seahawks.
Rookie star wide receiver Chris Olave was also DNP (concussion), as was Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).
In total, 7 players were DNP.
Starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was back on the practice field today in a limited fashion.
Here is a full rundown of both the Saints and Bengals Wednesday injury/practice report.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Concussion
|DNP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Foot
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Ankle
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|La'el Collins
|Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Jonah Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Devin Asiasi
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Groin
|LP
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|Abdomen
|LP
New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday at noon.
Listen to the game locally on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420 am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.
8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame
NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players