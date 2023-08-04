Alvin Kamara as well as the entire Saints fan base has been patiently waiting for the decision of his possible suspension from the NFL. Alvin Kamara was facing charges for an incident that occurred in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl. The charges were dropped after the star running back took a plea deal. The suspension was speculated to be significantly less than what was originally expected before the charges were dropped. Kamara came out earlier this week and stated that he was going to meet with Goodell today to explain his side of the story.

Many NFL insiders believe how the talk went today could influence the suspension that is handed down. The overall consensus from the majority of the experts assumed the suspension could range from anywhere from 2-4 games. The verdict is officially in after almost a year and a half of waiting as Roger Goodell and the NFL have released their verdict. Kamara has been suspended for 3 games.

Kamara will miss the Titans, Panthers, and Packers games. However, the Saints overprepared for this moment as they have Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller waiting in the wings to pick up the slack. We will see Kamara again on the field against the Buccaneers.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat