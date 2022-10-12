No Surprise, Taysom Hill Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
New Orleans Saints athlete Taysom Hill has a lot of nicknames.
The Human Swiss Army Knife. Mormon Hercules. Mr. Everything.
The Saints officially list Hill as tight end, but he's more than that. He's a backup quarterback, H-Back, tight end, kick returner, punt protector, and member of the kickoff unit.
If they asked him to kickoff, punt, or play defense, he'd do that too.
In last Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Hill's performance was legendary.
Nine rushes for a career-high 112 yards (team record 12.4 avg.) and a career-high three rushing touchdowns. One pass for 22 yards and a touchdown. (4 total TDs). Three kickoff returns for 69 yards. A fumble recovery on special teams. A game-sealing block on a game clinching first down run by Alvin Kamara. And a partridge in a pear tree.
To no one's surprise, Hill was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this morning.
It's not the first time Hill was been honored as a player of the week.
In 2018, he earned an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Perhaps an NFC Defensive Player of the Week is in his future?