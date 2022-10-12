New Orleans Saints athlete Taysom Hill has a lot of nicknames.

The Human Swiss Army Knife. Mormon Hercules. Mr. Everything.

The Saints officially list Hill as tight end, but he's more than that. He's a backup quarterback, H-Back, tight end, kick returner, punt protector, and member of the kickoff unit.

If they asked him to kickoff, punt, or play defense, he'd do that too.

Taysom Hill Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

In last Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Hill's performance was legendary.

Nine rushes for a career-high 112 yards (team record 12.4 avg.) and a career-high three rushing touchdowns. One pass for 22 yards and a touchdown. (4 total TDs). Three kickoff returns for 69 yards. A fumble recovery on special teams. A game-sealing block on a game clinching first down run by Alvin Kamara. And a partridge in a pear tree.

To no one's surprise, Hill was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this morning.

It's not the first time Hill was been honored as a player of the week.

In 2018, he earned an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perhaps an NFC Defensive Player of the Week is in his future?

