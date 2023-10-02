The New Orleans Saints Offense Managed to Set A Record On Sunday

Still reeling from the dismal 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday the Saints are moving forward, preparing for a trip to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday.

However, all is not lost (another poor choice of words). Hard to image, the Saints actually set an offensive record on Sunday.

Returning from his three-game suspension, Alvin Kamara had 13 receptions, tied for 2nd most in his career, but only 33 yards. To reiterate. Kamala caught 13 passes for a grand total of 33 yards. That’s 2.5 yards per catch.

As Kyle T. Mosley put it…

Make no mistake Kamara and the Saints smashed the NFL record for catches, but fewest yards. And as Fox Sports' Greg Auman reports, they didn't just slip by the previous record.

That's a 54% drop off. From 71 yards, which is at least almost 5.5 yards a reception to whatever Kamara managed on Sunday.

Make no mistake, no one and I mean no one, except the Saints I guess, will come close to breaking that new NFL record set by New Orleans on Sunday. The Saints and Kamara made sure of that.