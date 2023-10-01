Even with the return of running back Alvin Kamara, it was the same ol, same ol for the New Orleans Saints offense on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lack any semblance or consistency on offense as they’ve now gone seven quarters without an offensive touchdown and lost 26-9.

Saints jumped out on top after a Blake Grupe field goal on their opening drive for an early 3-0 lead, but then the offense went into a shell as they only got three 1st Downs for the rest of the half.

The Bucs took a 7-3 lead on an impressive 17-play drive and were looking for more at the end of the half, but Baker Mayfield was picked off by Isaac Yiadom and it appeared the Saints would be down just 7-3 at halftime, but looks can be deceiving.

After Yiadom was considered down at the one yard instead of the end zone for a touchback, fullback Adam Prentice fumbled on the Saints first play, giving it back to Tampa Bay. And the Buccaneers took advantage with a Rachaad White 1-yard touchdown run.

It was more of the same in the 2nd Half. The Saints defense gets a stop on Tampa’s first possession giving New Orleans good field position at midfield, but the offense went 3 & out.

Although he sprained his AC joint last week against the Packers, Derek Carr did start for New Orleans, but wasn’t particularly effective. Carr was 23 of 37 for just 127 yards, averaging less than 3.5 yards per attempt.

Kamara seeing his first action of the season following a three-game suspension was effective running the ball, 51 yards on 11 carries, but managed just 33 yards on 13 receptions.

Meanwhile, the well travelled former number 1 draft pick, Baker Mayfield was 25-32 for 246 yards and 3 touchdown passes.

The Saints see their record fall to 2-2 while the Buccaneers improve to 3-1 and are in 1st Place in the NFC South.

New Orleans heads to New England to face the Patriots next week.