Saints Sign a Familiar Receiving Target for Derek Carr

The Saints already have a pretty solid receiving core on paper with Chris Olave Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas, but many experts still feel the Saints could target another one through the draft. The Saints did decide to get another receiver, but they did it through free agency instead of the draft. The team is bringing in a familiar face to Raider nation with Brian Edwards.

Edwards was a former third-round pick with the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft and went on to play two seasons with Derek Carr in Vegas. In those two seasons, He recorded 45 receptions with 764 yards and four touchdowns. He showed real promise in year two before he was traded to Atlanta in May of 2022.

Edwards struggled in his single season in Atlanta as he only recorded three catches for fifteen yards in just seven games played. Edwards does have some major upside as a big physical receiver on the outside. This is a guy who won’t be able to “replace Thomas”, but could offer support if Thomas were to miss time due to injury. He and Derek Carr played two seasons together in Las Vegas and have built a nice connection on the field. Edwards a little more depth to receiving core allowing the depth chart to look like this.

How do you feel about the move to sign Bryan Edwards, do the Saints still need to draft another receiver?

