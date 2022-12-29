Saints Thursday Injury Report: Questions Loom Over New Year&#8217;s Contest

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Questions Loom Over New Year’s Contest

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints continue to prepare for their New Year's Day matchup with the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles, looking to secure a big road upset and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The team has struggled a lot with injuries over the last few weeks, particularly on the defense and in the wide receiver room, but things are slowly starting to come back to normal in a few regards. However, several key players like Chris Olave, Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner remain limited, leaving them questionable for Sunday's contest.

Get our free mobile app

However, there is some concern as Alvin Kamara was again not at today's practice due to a personal reason. Whatever situation AK is going through, it's keeping him out of practice, which concerns a lot of Saints fans.

It also appears that the Saints will not be lucky enough to face off against Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew, and will instead be facing a recovering Jalen Hurts, who did practice today.

For the Saints, 10 players appeared on Thursday's Injury Report.

Of those 10 players, 4 were absent or did not participate.

Here it is.

FP - Full Participant     LP - Limited Participant     DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

 
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
LBKaden EllissHandFPFP
SJustin EvansShoulderLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraQuadricep/NIR-PersonalDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNPDNP
WRChris OlaveHamstringLPLP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringLPLP

The Saints (6-9) take on the Eagles (13-2) in Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on New Year's Day at noon.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time

A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.
Filed Under: alvin kamara, Chris Olave, eagles, injury report, jalen hurts, Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore, pete werner, Ryan Ramczyk, Saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT