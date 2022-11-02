Saints Cam Jordan Makes it His Mission to Get Out Into the Community (Video)

The New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is the epitome of what you want out of a franchise guy. The fact that Cam has given it his all on & off the field has been everything Saints fans could want. This season Cam has made it his mission every week to get out into the New Orleans community with the fans. And this week he visited Ray St. Pierre Academy.

The fact that these kids are getting a chance to meet one of their favorite players in Cam Jordan is life-changing. However, they get more than just meeting him. They get to interact with and play games with Cam Jordan. The fact that Jordan does this and does it weekly shows his commitment to the New Orleans community.

However, this isn't something new to the former Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner. Throughout his career, Jordan has been nothing but a beacon of light for the New Orleans community.

This guy has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Saints. It will be a sad day when Cam Jordan decides to hang up the cleats.