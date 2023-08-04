A Saint for Life: Cam Jordan Sings a Two Year Extension

Cam Jordan has been a model of consistency for the Saints since being drafted in the first round in 2011. The Veteran defensive end has had 6 double-digit sack seasons and severed as the anchor on the defensive lineman for years now. The former Cal Bear is going into his 13th season with 115.5 sacks over his career but there were some questions around how long he will continue to be a Saint. That question was answered this morning.

The Saints have locked down the veteran for the remainder of his career with a 2-year $27.5 Million contract. The future Hall of Famer will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints, so it's fitting that he will spend his entire career as a Saint.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Jordan is an 8 -time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro selection in 2017 when he racked up 13 sacks. His best season came in 2019 when he racked up a career-high 15.5 sacks and 53 tackles. Jordan has averaged over 10 sacks for his career while racking up 12.5 and 9 sacks in the last two seasons. The extension doesn’t just mean a lot to the Saints and their fan base, but this is a special moment for Jordan as well.

Saints fans took to Twitter to congratulate the future Hall of Famer on his contract extension.

Cam Jordan has been a class act since he entered the league in 2011 and severed as an exceptional leader in the black and gold. Congratulations to Cam Jordan on a fantastic career and looking to seeing you for the next two seasons!

