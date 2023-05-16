REPORT – New Orleans Saints Negotiating Extension With Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan, the New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader, is currently negotiating a contract extension with the team, according to the Associated Press’s Brett Martel. The AP spoke with Jordan’s agent Doug Hendrickson from Wasserman.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Jordan is in the final year of a 3-year deal he signed in 2019. Last season, Jordan broke former Saints Ricky Jackson’s career total of 115 sacks, albeit by a 1/2 sack, to now lead the team.

Jordan was the Saints’ 1st Round pick in 2011 and 24th overall out of the University of California at Berkeley.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

In addition to his 115.5 sacks, Jordan has 639 career tackles, 15 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.