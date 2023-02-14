It's been pretty evident that the Saints are seriously courting nine-year veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who was just released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Rumors of how well the meetings went have floated around New Orleans, and there are even reports that Jameis will be released if Carr signs with the Black and Gold.

But there's a problem.

Now that Carr is a free agent, he can contact any teams he's interested in to arrange a meeting, meaning the Saints' competition just stiffened. Carolina and the Jets have already been mentioned as possible other landing spots for Carr.

Additionally, Carr is now in a far more advantageous bargaining position, and with the Saints still kicking the cap can down the road a big contract isn't an option without having to cut ties with some big name talent. Mickey Loomis will have to work to keep any potential payout for Carr relatively low.

That doesn't mean they won't try.

Regardless, Carr still seems interested in New Orleans, so we'll just have to wait and see. And hope the Saints don't have to mortgage their future any more than they already are.

Fans have been split on the potential signing, with some hoping to leverage Carr's high effort playstyle and others being nonplussed by his lack of flashy stats and wins with his former team.

And despite fans being split on the idea of bringing in the 31 year old vet, it seems a certain Saints vet is making his case to Carr, hoping to woo him to NOLA on this Valentine's Day.

