Mickey Loomis Gives Direct Response on Cam Jordan’s Future with the Saints

Cam Jordan is 33 years old.

He's going into his 13th year with the Saints.

He's essentially averaged 10 sacks per year in addition to being a vocal leader and spokesman for the game itself.

He's seeking a rare third extension with his original team.

And he'll get it.

Mickey Loomis said that Cam is welcome to play for the Saints as long as he's willing and able, and that after he was done, he'll be immediately welcomed into the Saints Ring of Honor.

Hearing that, fans like myself are bound to get a warm fuzzy feeling of joy.

I can think of no current player more deserving of the Saints organization's highest honor than Cam, whose fun personality, high-motor playstyle, and impressive longevity has earned him the adoration of Who Dats the world over.

He's set to pass Saints legends Rickey Jackson and Morten Anderson in games played as a Saint and he'll land behind likely the only Saint in history more impactful than he is, Drew Brees.

And Loomis fully expects him to enter the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later. It's a pretty safe bet, considering his place in the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team, and 8 Pro Bowls.

For now, let's just enjoy Cam Jordan. It's not every day you see talent like his sustained over such a long career.

Well deserved accolades are in his future, as soon as he's ready to hang 'em up.

