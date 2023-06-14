REPORT – LSU Tigers To Play Texas or Oklahoma in 2024

We are still more than six weeks away from the 2023 College Football Season kicking off. That isn’t stopping the anticipation of the 2024 SEC Schedule announcement Wednesday night because of the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Wednesday morning the SEC Network’s Peter Burns broke the news that between Texas & Oklahoma, they would play every SEC team.

That means in addition to potentially playing Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC and UCLA, the Tigers will face the Longhorns or Sooners. We’ll have to wait until tonight’s announcement to find out who and where LSU plays either Texas or Oklahoma.

The SEC already announced they will be doing away with the division set up. 2023 will be the final season for the East and West Divisions.

Alabama vs LSU

Pictures From LSU's 2022 Football Season