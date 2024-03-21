LSU Football Schedule for 2025 – Meet the Opponents

(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The SEC released the scheduling format for 2025 on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.

LSU Football 2025 Conference Opponents

Similar to 2024, LSU will play the same league opponents as they host Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium, while hitting the road to face Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt.

LSU Football 2025 Non-Conference Opponents

Non-conference games for 2025 include an away game with Clemson, and home games versus Louisiana Tech, and Western Kentucky.

According to LSUSports.net, "The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics. Directors."

Also, carrying on a change in the championship game team selection, the SEC Championship game will be played by the top two teams in the Conference standings, eliminating the divisional standings.

The full schedule for LSU's 2025 football season will be released at a later date.