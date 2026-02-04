(103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints are officially heading to Paris next season according to ESPN, and this isn’t just another line on the schedule, it’s a statement about where the franchise and the NFL are headed.

Why the Saints in Paris Makes Sense for Louisiana

The connection between Louisiana and France is quite strong, from their use of parishes instead of counties, to following Napoleonic Code as part of the legal system, and there's also the historical fact that Louisiana (among other territories) were at one point owned by France until the Louisiana Purchase was signed. Even the New Orleans Saints logo is French - fleur-de-lis.

A New Orleanian in Paris

The game will be played in Paris, marking another step in the league’s aggressive push to grow the sport internationally. The NBA and MLB already have teams outside the continental United States with the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays. For the Saints, it’s a rare opportunity to take one of the NFL’s most recognizable and culturally rich brands onto a truly global stage. Given the connection between Louisiana and France, it was only natural that the New Orleans Saints would be designated the 'Home' team.

Read More: Louisiana Connections in Super Bowl LX

What We Know About the Paris Game So Far

While the opponent, exact date, and venue details are still being finalized, the matchup will count as a regular-season game. That matters. This isn’t an exhibition or preseason experiment. It’s real standings, real stakes, and real preparation challenges from travel logistics to recovery time, all of which will be part of the storyline once the schedule drops. Prepping for an overseas game is more challenging than just going coast to coast in the states. Time zone adjustments, changes to routines, differences in venues and equipment, along with other factors are going to impact how the teams perform in Paris and almost certainly their subsequent game back in America.

NFL Overseas

The Saints won’t be alone in international history, either. The NFL has steadily expanded beyond U.S. borders over the years, including games in:

London, England (multiple regular-season games since 2007)

Mexico City, Mexico

Munich, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Toronto, Canada (Bills series)

What makes Paris different is the moment. This is the Saints carrying New Orleans’ identity overseas. The music, the swagger, the resilience, and putting it in front of a worldwide audience. Having watched some of the games played in Europe, it's a little overwhelming when the crowds burst out into song, mirroring crowds at soccer games. If “Who Dat” echoes through a Paris stadium next fall, don’t be surprised. Some cultures just translate. I'm just wondering if they'll say "Qui C'est" instead.