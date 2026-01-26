(103.3 The Goat) - After a defensive battle in Denver resulted in a 10-7 win by New England and an exciting NFC championship game resulting in a home win for Seattle over Los Angeles, the stage is set for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8th, 2026.

This game will be a first for more than one reason. This will be the first Super Bowl start for either team's quarterback according to Fox Sports. It was also Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach for the New England Patriots ultimately taking his former team to the big game for the first time since the Brady/Belichick era.

Here in Louisiana, we're looking forward to next year and find out if rookie Tyler Shough will be the future leader of the Saints after a promising start in 2025. Until the 2026 season starts, we'll just have to decide which of the two teams we're going to symbolically root for this year. Since neither team geographically makes sense, we can always take a look at another connecting factor - how well is Louisiana represented on each team.

If we're going by sheer numbers, the overwhelming favorite will have to be the New England Patriots who currently have five former LSU players as well as one La Tech player on the roster. Seattle is represented with one LSU alum. With New England dominating the number of Louisiana players, as well as the added bonus of one player being close to home from New Iberia, it would make sense if you're a stats person regarding who to root for on February 8th, but as it's a free country, you can cheer for whoever you'd like. Here are the players with Louisiana college ties playing in Super Bowl LX.