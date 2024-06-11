Ragin’ Cajuns Morgan Named NCBWA Second-Team Freshman All-America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns southpaw Chase Morgan was one of 34 college baseball players from across the country named to the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced on Monday.
Morgan, a second-team selection, posted a 5-3 record on the season in 20 appearances on the mound and was second among all Division I freshmen with a 3.18 earned run average. The Cypress, Texas native allowed 7.21 hits per nine innings – ranked fourth among all Division I freshmen – while his 1.07 WHIP led all freshmen.
Named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman last month, Morgan finished the regular season as the SBC leader in ERA (2.76) and posted a 4-2 record on the mound with one save. The left-hander was named a Second-Team Midseason Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and was ranked second among SBC pitchers in opposing batting average (.202), runs allowed (25) and earned runs allowed (20) during the regular season.
Morgan allowed two home runs in 73.2 innings on the mound, the fewest among SBC pitchers, with all four wins during the season coming SBC games. He fanned 69 batters and walked 20 during the season as he helped lead Louisiana to a 42-20 record and regular-season Sun Belt Conference title.
The 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 32 different schools and 16 different conferences.
The two All-American teams are also made up of 13 conference Rookie of the Year winners. In addition, 23 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.
Duke (2 first-team) and Arkansas (1 first-team, 1 second-team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The ACC (6 first team, 1 second team) and SEC (3 first team, 4 second team) led all conferences with seven players each selected to the two teams combined. A total of six additional conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, MVC, Pac-12, WAC) had two Freshman All-Americans each.
The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2024 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association's official Web site, www.ncbwa.com.
2024 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team
First Team
C – Daniel Jackson, Wofford
1B – Henry Ford, Virginia
2B – Steven Milam, LSU
3B – Justin Lebron, Alabama
SS – Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.)
OF – Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF – AJ Gracia, Duke
OF – David Mendez, Dayton
DH – Brandon Compton, Arizona State
UT – Kyle Johnson, Duke
SP – Aidan Knaak, Clemson
SP – Dominic Voegele, Kansas
SP – Brett Lanman, Abilene Christian
SP – Griffin Naess, Cal Poly
RP – Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
RP – Jacob Tabor, Toledo
RP – Jacob Vogel, Indiana
Second Team
C – Luke Stevenson, North Carolina
1B – Luke Gaffney, Purdue
2B – TJ Pompey, Texas Tech
3B – Maddox Moloney, Oregon
SS – Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
OF – Caden Bogenpohl, Missouri State
OF – Tre Phelps, Georgia
OF – Kyle Jones, Stetson
DH – Cade Ladehoff, NJIT
UT – Eric Paulsen, Stony Brook
SP – Colin Fisher, Arkansas
SP – Chase Morgan, Louisiana
SP – Kenton Deverman, Evansville
SP – Logan Reddemann, San Diego
RP – Ryan Hetzler, Cal Baptist
RP – Dylan Loy, Tennessee
RP – Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine