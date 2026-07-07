LAFAYETTE, La. - The college basketball season seems very far away for most fans. The majority of schedules haven't even been announced. However, fans of a couple of schools in South Louisiana got a bit of exciting news yesterday with one social media post.

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UL at LSU: December 22, 2026 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center

It appears that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, December 22, 2026.

This is only the second announced game for the 2026-27 Ragin' Cajuns schedule. The other is the season-opener. UL will host Akron on Monday, November 2 in the MAC-SBC Challenge.

The Last Time UL and LSU Played: The Fiery 2018 NIT Game

Back to the UL-LSU matchup. This will be the first time the two schools will square off on the court since a postseason NIT game in Baton Rouge in 2018. LSU won that game 84-76, but it was the late-game "fireworks" between then-UL head coach Bob Marlin and LSU head coach Will Wade that many fans remember. Things got a bit fiery at the end of the game.

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After getting fired from LSU in 2022 due to NCAA recruiting infractions, Wade made stops at McNeese and North Carolina State before getting re-hired by LSU on March 26, 2026.

Since 1949-50, LSU leads the all-time series with UL, winning all six games. Before the NIT matchup, the two schools hadn't played since 2009.

Where Both Programs Stand Heading into 2026-27

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing campaign last year where they finished 14-18 overall but an abysmal 3-15 in SEC play. However, expectations are quite high for the upcoming season, as Will Wade has made wholesale changes to the roster, hitting the transfer portal heavily and signing some players with international experience.

Ragin' Cajuns Roster Updates: Key Transfers In and Out

The Cajuns too have made significant changes to their roster from last season, which was Quannas White's first year as head coach of the program. Last season, the Cajuns went 11-22 overall and 7-11 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Eight players from last season's team have transferred out and several have been brought in. However, Cajuns fans should be excited with some of the high school signees, including 4-star forward from Alexandria, Tyshawn Duncan, along with Isaiah Wilks, a highly-regarded guard out of Oklahoma.