LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are reloading a bit after taking some losses to the transfer portal. Three athletes are heading to Lafayette to join four others who had already committed to the program.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, the Cajuns are picking up two cornerbacks and a tight end, potentially filling spots left open by a handful of transfers out right before the Cajuns played in the New Mexico Bowl in December.

Two Defensive Pick-ups

Curley Reed, a 6'1", 191-pound cornerback with ties to Louisiana, will be transferring in from Washington. A graduate of Lake Charles College Prep, Reed had initially committed to Louisiana Tech, but switched to UL over the weekend.

The other defensive pick-up is another cornerback, Trae Tomlinson, who transfers in from FCS school Richmond. He hails from Winnepeg, Canada, and picked up 90 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, and an interception over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons.

Their presence can help offset the loss of cornerbacks Justin Agu and Caleb Anderson, who exited the program via the transfer portal.

An Offensive Get

Joining the cornerbacks is tight end Trey Miller, who played at Division II school Wayne State. Standing at 6'3" and 230 pounds, he joins the Cajuns program after Louisiana lost star tight end Terrance Carter to the transfer portal.

Seven Key Transfers In

Reed, Tomlinson, and Miller join four other players in transferring to Louisiana. One of the star gains for the Cajuns is Walker Howard, a former LSU and Ole Miss quarterback who previously led St. Thomas More in Lafayette to a perfect season and state championship his junior year.

Rounding out the group of seven are Shelton Sampson (WR), Jaelen Crider (DT), and Brock Chappell (TE).

Rebuild or Reload?

Louisiana graduated several key players and lost more to the transfer portal. Along with Carter, the team lost receiver Harvey Broussard and running back Dre'lyn Washington. But the Cajuns appear set to reload rather than rebuild in the coming season, especially if they benefit further from the transfer portal in the spring.

Of course, just because players are transferring in does not mean they will get the opportunity to start straight away. The Cajuns proved in their 2024 season that they had plenty of athletes ready to step up as injuries took their tool in the later part of the season.