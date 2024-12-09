LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for the New Mexico Bowl, the team faces significant roster changes.

Three key players—Terrance Carter, Harvey Broussard, and Dre’lyn Washington—have entered the NCAA transfer portal. This news comes as a blow to the program, highlighting the evolving challenges of roster management in college football.

Here’s a closer look at the contributions of these players during the 2024 season and what their departures mean for the Cajuns.

Terrance Carter: A Standout Tight End

Terrance Carter emerged as a top offensive target for the Cajuns this season. The tight end played in all 13 games and made an impact with his reliable hands and big-play ability.

Receptions : 48

: 48 Receiving Yards : 689

: 689 Touchdowns : 4

: 4 Average Yards Per Game: 53.00

Carter's performance not only provided consistency in the passing game but also caught the attention of Power Four programs. His ability to find space and turn short completions into significant gains made him a critical component of the Ragin’ Cajuns offense.

Harvey Broussard: The Deep Threat

Wide receiver Harvey Broussard began the season with high expectations and delivered several key plays despite a challenging year.

Receptions : 31

: 31 Receiving Yards : 486

: 486 Touchdowns : 3

: 3 Average Yards Per Catch: 15.68

Broussard’s ability to stretch the field with his speed and size made him a valuable asset. His contributions were especially notable in high-stakes games, providing the Cajuns with crucial momentum shifts.

Dre’lyn Washington: The Explosive Back

Running back Dre’lyn Washington showcased his versatility and explosiveness throughout the season, despite battling injuries.

Carries : 73

: 73 Rushing Yards : 478

: 478 Touchdowns : 5

: 5 Average Yards Per Carry: 6.5

Washington also contributed as a receiver, adding 107 yards and a touchdown through the air. His ability to break tackles and create big plays was a highlight of the Cajuns’ rushing attack.

Impact on the Ragin’ Cajuns

The departure of these players represents a significant loss for the Cajuns, particularly as they prepare to face TCU in the New Mexico Bowl. Each brought unique skills to the team: Carter’s reliability, Broussard’s ability to stretch the defense, and Washington’s dynamic rushing.

Their decisions to enter the transfer portal reflect the shifting landscape of college football, where athletes seek opportunities to showcase their skills on bigger stages or in new systems. For the Cajuns, it means adjustments are necessary to maintain competitiveness heading into 2025.

What’s Next for Louisiana?

Head coach Michael Desormeaux will need to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by Carter, Broussard, and Washington. Additionally, the team may use the portal to bring in talent to rebuild key positions.

Desormeaux has emphasized resilience, noting the team’s focus on the upcoming bowl game and the opportunities it presents against a high-profile opponent like TCU.

Conclusion: Looking Ahead

The loss of three prominent players is a challenge, but the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have proven their ability to adapt and compete. As the team focuses on the New Mexico Bowl, fans will look to see how the program responds to these changes and builds for the future.

