The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team has added a couple of more players via the transfer portal.

On Monday, head coach Alyson Habetz announced the addition of Savannah White (Wickes, Ark.) and McKayla Ferguson (Plaquemines, La.) to the program's roster for the 2025 season.

About Savannah White

White is a graduate transfer from Campbell University who brings three seasons of experience behind the plate. She helped lead Campbell to the Coastal Athletic Association regular season championship last spring along with back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.

White became a starter in her freshman campaign and went on to start 126 games for the Camels. Her best season came in 2023 when she hit .280 overall with 26 RBI at catcher while earning All-Big South honors.

"We are so thrilled that Savannah (White) has decided to play her final season with the Cajuns," Habetz remarked. "She adds a tremendous amount of experience behind the plate and brings a maturity and selflessness that gives her the capacity to lead.

"She is a fiery competitor with a blue-collar grit," Habetz added. "I believe her best season is still ahead and she will no doubt contribute to our success this season."

About McKayla Ferguson

Ferguson is primarily a catcher but also played some at third base. She started her collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana in 2023 before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, led by six-time national champion coach Andy Lee (former LSUE head coach).

Ferguson blossomed offensively during her one season at NWF, boasting a .327 average while smacking 12 home runs and 50 RBI over 64 games played for the Raiders. She helped guide NWF to a program-record 58 victories, the NJCAA South Atlantic District B championship, and a spot in the NJCAA Softball World Series.

"McKayla (Ferguson) is a tremendous addition to our Ragin' Cajuns family," Habetz said. "Her talent allows her to compete at multiple positions on the field. In addition, she is a Louisiana girl with a magnetic personality.

"She competed at the Junior College World Series recently leading her team to a runner-up finish," Habetz continued. "We are looking forward to McKayla competing with us for her final two seasons."

2025 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Season

The 2025 season will mark the first under the guidance of Crowley, Louisiana native Alyson Habetz. A celebrated student-athlete and renowned softball coach, she was named the fifth head coach in Louisiana Softball history on June 25, 2024.

