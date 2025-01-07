In a bit of a surprise move, the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back out of the transfer portal as Dre'lyn Washington has committed to play his last year in Tuscaloosa.

Washington will have one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2024, the speedster ran for 478 yards and five touchdowns for Michael Desormeaux's squad, which ended the season 10-4 overall.

Washington boasted a healthy 6.5 yards per carry. He also added six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown reception.

In his four seasons with the Cajuns, Washington amassed 229 carries for 1,343 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry. He also has 14 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington graduated high school in 2021 and was a three-star recruit (according to On3 Industry Ranking) out of Hemphill High in Texas.

While losing Washington is not ideal for the Cajuns, the running back position group has been healthy in Lafayette for years now.

Next year, the Cajuns return Bill Davis and Zylan Perry, who should lead this group.

After that, it's all young Louisiana natives in the Cajuns backfield: