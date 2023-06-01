Ragin’ Cajuns Jordan Brown Reportedly Withdraws From NBA Draft

According to Jon Chepkevich, Draft Express.com's Director of Scouting, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns forward Jordan Brown, the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year, withdrew from the NBA Draft just hours before the deadline Wednesday night. Brown has not made any announcements concerning his future plans.

He still has one year of eligibility remaining so he could return to play another season with Louisiana. He could opt to turn pro and try his hand in the G-League or overseas. As a college graduate, Brown could transfer and play immediately.

Brown averaged 19.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks for the the Ragin’ Cajuns last season en route to being 1st Team All-Sun Belt and SBC Tourney MVP.

Jordan Brown via @RaginCajunsMBB on Twitter loading...

The Ragin' Cajuns finished the regular season 23-7 before reeling off three straight to be crowned Sun Belt Tournament Champions. They started the tournament easily beating Georgia Southern 67-49, then slipping by pesky Texas State 64-58. In the Sun Belt Championship Game, Brown scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Ragin' Cajuns held off South Alabama 71-66.

Bob Marlin via ragincajuns.com loading...

With the automatic bid in to the NCAA Tournament, Louisiana was sent to Florida to play the Tennessee Volunteers, Trailing 48-30 with 12 minutes remaining in the game, the Cajuns got as close as 56-53, before falling 58-55. Brown led all scorers with 16 points.

