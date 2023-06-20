Ragin’ Cajuns Hype Video Combines Louisiana & Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajuns Produce Lafayette & Louisiana Hype Video

Hype videos have become very very popular over the last few years. The LSU Tigers produced some outstanding videos on their way to the 2019 National Championship.

But you usually don’t see them more than 10 weeks before the football season kicks off. And even more rarely do you see them combine the college and community. Sure, shots of fans will always be a part of any hype video. After all, they’re the ones the videos are trying to hype.

But the video the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns released on Tuesday, titled ‘This is . And this is ’ unites the school and community as one.

“The happiest city in America … and home of THE Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, the most unique brand in college athletics. “ University of Louisiana is the heart and soul of this town, trust me there is a lot of soul.

Thirty seconds in and the viewer gets an idea of the culture of the Ragin’ Cajuns and Lafayette.

What is it that makes this place so special? Is it the people who make sure you don’t miss a meal? Or is it the people you see on game day that turns fans into family. Maybe it’s the good times that are always rolling or maybe it’s a city so rooted in culture, it became the team’s identity. The answer is simple. Because this is Our Town and Our Team

You can watch the video below and see the Ragin’ Cajuns plans for more videos to come.

To say the least, I am looking forward to the next hype video and even more goosebumps.

