RUSTON, La. — April 9, 2025 — Despite a strong offensive showing and a spirited late-game rally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns came up just short on Wednesday night, falling 10-7 to Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field. The midweek loss drops the Cajuns to 16-20 on the season while the Bulldogs improve to 21-12.

This was the first time since 2020 that Louisiana has lost the season series to Louisiana Tech.

Strong Start Spoiled by Bulldogs’ Early Surge

The Cajuns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to smart base running and timely hitting. Freshman Blaine Lucas laid down a textbook bunt to score Brooks Wright, who reached after a strikeout turned wild pitch and advanced on another wild pitch. Mark Collins followed with an RBI single to bring home Lucas, giving Louisiana an early advantage.

However, the Bulldogs responded immediately. Starter Matt Osteen, making his first collegiate start, allowed three runs in 2.1 innings, including a bases-loaded situation in the first that set up a sacrifice fly from Sebastian Mexico. Brody Drost added to the damage in the third with a two-run single that gave Louisiana Tech a 4-2 edge.

Bellard, Mandino Highlight Cajuns' Offensive Attack

Freshman Kasen Bellard was a bright spot for Louisiana, delivering a 2-for-5 performance with his first career home run and a late-game RBI double. He now boasts an early-season slugging presence that Cajuns fans will be eager to see develop further.

Maddox Mandino also had a breakout night, notching his first three-hit game as a Cajun, including a triple in the seventh that helped close the gap to 7-5. Griffin Hebert and Mark Collins each contributed two hits as the Cajuns put up 12 in total.

Bulldogs Capitalize on Key Moments

While the Cajuns battled throughout, Louisiana Tech was opportunistic. Colton Coates doubled in two runs during a pivotal three-run seventh, and the Bulldogs turned two critical double plays—one in the eighth with the bases loaded—that halted Louisiana rallies and maintained control.

Trey Hawsey also homered in the fifth, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-4. Louisiana's bullpen, including Parker Smith, Tate Hess, Riley Marcotte, and Aidan Grab, struggled to contain the Tech lineup, combining to allow seven earned runs across 5.2 innings.

Notable Performances:

Kasen Bellard : 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Maddox Mandino : 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R

Conor Higgs : 2-run HR (11th of the season)

Brody Drost (LA Tech) : 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Colton Coates (LA Tech): 2B, 3 RBI

Ninth-Inning Blast Sparks Hope, But Time Runs Out

Conor Higgs gave the Cajuns a glimmer of hope in the ninth, belting a two-run homer—his 11th of the season—off Blake Hooks to bring Louisiana within 10-7. But Hooks regrouped and struck out two Cajuns before snagging a liner back to the mound to seal the win.

What’s Next for the Cajuns

Louisiana will look to rebound as they return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday against ULM. With their bats heating up and young talent stepping up, the Cajuns aim to turn close losses into conference wins as they head into the heart of the season.