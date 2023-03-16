The Cajuns had a chance to dance in the NCAA tournament.

Matched up against the Tennessee Volunteers, who knocked the Cajuns out of the tourney back in '01, Louisiana was looking to put on some glass slippers and play Cinderella.

They didn't quite achieve that, but they have nothing to be ashamed of. The Cajuns played their hearts out, coming back from an 18 point deficit to keep the game close in the closing minutes.

Unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough. Some poor shooting and shaky officiating left the Vols with the lead and not quite enough time for the Cajuns to finish the upset.

But this season has been very successful for the Cajuns. They were outright Sun Belt Champions, earning their first tournament appearance since 2014. They also managed an impressive undefeated home record.

They will surely chase similar success next year with a number of big names still eligible, including Kobe Julien and Themus Fulks.

Nonetheless, we're proud of our Ragin' Cajuns and their great success this year!

