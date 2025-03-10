LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball program is turning the page and bringing in a familiar Louisiana name to lead the team into its next chapter.

Quannas White, a New Orleans native and longtime assistant at Houston, has been named the 15th head coach in program history.

White, who has built a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters and player development coaches, comes to Louisiana after spending the last eight seasons with the Cougars, including the last two as Associate Head Coach under Kelvin Sampson.

A Louisiana Native with a Winning Pedigree

White knows what it takes to win—and he’s done plenty of it. During his time at Houston, the Cougars became a national powerhouse, racking up seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, a Final Four run in 2021, and multiple conference titles.

In his eight years on staff, Houston posted a staggering 235-43 overall record, dominating both the American Athletic Conference and the Big 12.

Now, he’s bringing that winning mentality back home to Louisiana.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named the next Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Louisiana," White said. "This is an opportunity I do not take lightly, and I am fully committed to building a championship culture that reflects the pride, passion, and relentless work ethic of this great university and community."

White’s basketball journey started right here in Louisiana, starring for St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he won a Class 5A state championship before heading to Midland Junior College and then Oklahoma.

"A proven winner, both as a player and coach, Quannas is a man of high integrity, character, and faith," said Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard. "He’s an elite recruiter and regarded as one of the best player development coaches in the industry."

At OU, White played for Kelvin Sampson, leading the Sooners to the 2002 Final Four and 2003 Elite Eight. His experience as a floor general at the highest level of college basketball laid the foundation for a coaching career that has now come full circle.

What This Means for the Ragin’ Cajuns

White takes over a tradition-rich Louisiana program that has made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including most recently in 2023. The Cajuns have also claimed 12 conference regular-season titles and eight conference tournament championships over the years.

His ability to develop talent is a huge asset for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Under White’s coaching at Houston, multiple players became NBA Draft picks, including Jarace Walker (#8 pick, Indiana Pacers - 2023), Marcus Sasser (#25 pick, Detroit Pistons - 2023), and Quentin Grimes (#25 pick, New York Knicks - 2021).

Bringing that player development expertise to Lafayette could be a game-changer for Louisiana, especially when it comes to recruiting top-tier talent from Louisiana and the Gulf South region.

Building a New Era in Cajun Basketball

White has made it clear—the goal is to win, and to do it in a way that embodies the toughness, discipline, and heart of Louisiana basketball.

"To the players, fans, alumni, and Ragin’ Cajun family—get ready," White said. "We will play with toughness, discipline, and heart. We will compete at the highest level and find a way to win!"

His official introduction will take place at a press conference on Monday, March 17, at noon in the Stadium Club at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park.

With a Louisiana native at the helm, a proven winner on the sideline, and a coach who understands how to recruit and develop top talent, Ragin’ Cajun basketball is gearing up for a new era.

