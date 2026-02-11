LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL-FM) - As Mardi Gras approaches, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Transportation Services has announced several temporary parking and shuttle changes that will impact students, staff, and commuters.

Here’s what you need to know.

Cajun Field Parking Changes

Lot 4 will not be available on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Cajun Field will be closed to all parking beginning Friday, Feb. 13.

Regular parking at Cajun Field will resume on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Commuters should plan ahead and allow extra time to find alternate parking during these closures.

Commuter Parking Adjustments

On Thursday, Feb. 12, commuters may park in Lot 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lot 5 includes parking spaces:

Between Reinhardt Street and Cajundome Boulevard

Between Gate 4 (West Congress Street entrance) and Gate 5 (Cajundome Boulevard entrance)

If Lot 5 fills up, additional parking will be available in ParkMobile hourly parking areas, and regular parking fees will apply.

Campus Parking During Mardi Gras

The following parking areas will be used for Mardi Gras events from 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 17. Vehicles must be moved by 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13:

Zone 2

Zone 2F (large and small lots)

Zone 42

Zone 29R (Smith Street lot)

Zone 17 at St. Julien Street

Mildred Street (ParkMobile lot at 101 Mildred Street)

Students and staff may park for free in other campus areas during Mardi Gras.

Regular campus parking resumes at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, and at Cajun Field at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19.

Shuttle Schedule Changes

Main Campus Shuttle

Regular schedule (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.) on Thursday, Feb. 12

No buses will run to Cajun Field on Friday, Feb. 13

On-campus shuttles will run Friday, Feb. 13 until 1:30 p.m. (including Bourgeois Hall)

Regular shuttle service resumes at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18

Friday Shopper Shuttle

Cancelled on Friday, Feb. 13

Service resumes on Friday, Feb. 20

Transportation officials encourage everyone to review these changes and plan accordingly during Mardi Gras week.