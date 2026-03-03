LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is expanding its online academic offerings once again, this time giving students a new way to pursue one of the university’s most popular fields of study. As a student at (then) USL in the previous millennium, I would have relished the opportunity to have flexibility in my degree and not have to fight for parking on a regular basis.

UL Lafayette Launches Online Psychology Degree Program

UL Lafayette has officially announced the launch of a fully online Bachelor of Science in Psychology, allowing students to complete the degree either on campus or entirely online. Applications are now open for students interested in enrolling for the Fall 2026 semester.

The online program will mirror the curriculum currently offered on campus, meaning students will still receive the same foundation in human behavior, research methods, and applied psychology, just with the added flexibility that many modern students need.

Whitney Storey, senior instructor and coordinator for the online psychology program, said the goal was to make the program accessible without lowering expectations.

“We designed a flexible program that does not sacrifice rigor so students can gain the analytical and research skills needed to begin their careers or advance into graduate study,”

Storey said.

“Faculty engagement ensures their curriculum is as broad as the discipline but as focused as their career goals.”

The timing also aligns with a growing demand for careers tied to psychology and human services. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, community and social service jobs are projected to grow faster than the national average through 2034, with more than 300,000 openings expected each year.

More Online Degree Options at UL Lafayette

The psychology degree is now the third program in the College of Liberal Arts to move online in the past three years. Previous degrees added to the online program include criminal justice and sociology.

College of Liberal Arts Dean Dr. Ani Kokobobo said the expansion is designed to help more students finish what they started. “There’s a demand among students who previously attended UL Lafayette or another university to use their college credits and finish their degrees,” Kokobobo said. “For those students, online coursework provides that opportunity.”

Having a child who is flourishing academically after high school with online learning is truly a blessing. Having a complete program available online will no doubt have a beneficial effect on students who will want/need to work full-time but still complete their desired degree.

How Students Can Apply

Students interested in the new program can apply now through UL Lafayette Online or contact the university’s Online Student Support Team for more information.