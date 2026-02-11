LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) - UL Lafayette has launched a new Ph.D. program in applied computing and information sciences, and it’s the first one like it in Louisiana. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is now offering this new doctoral program both on campus and 100% online. This is the first time the university has offered a Ph.D. that students can complete fully online.

What Makes UL Lafayette's Applied Computing Ph.D. Different

This program is different from a typical computer science degree. Instead of only focusing on building computers or writing code, it also looks at how people use technology. Students will learn how information moves through businesses and organizations and how technology can help them work better.

Topics Covered by Applied Computing Ph.D. Program

The program covers topics like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cybersecurity, and machine learning. Students will learn how to use these tools to solve real-world problems in business, government, and other industries.

How the Applied Computing Program Will Run at UL Lafayette

Classes will begin in Fall 2026. The Graduate School is already accepting applications.

Students who take the program online will complete the same classes, work with the same professors, and meet the same requirements as students on campus. The online option allows people to keep their jobs while earning their degree from anywhere in the country.

University leaders say a Ph.D. today prepares students for many different careers, not just teaching. Graduates will gain strong research, leadership, and problem-solving skills that can be used in many fields.

Additional Questions Regarding Applied Computing Ph.D. at UL Lafayette

More information about the program is available through UL Lafayette’s Graduate School.