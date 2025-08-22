LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball program announced a signing yesterday and the last name of this young man is a familiar one.

Rahman Olajuwon, a transfer from Tyler Junior College in Texas, has been signed to the Cajuns basketball team.

Get our free mobile app

Yep, Olajuwon, as in the son of NBA legend and Hall of Famer, Hakeem Olajuwon.

Who Is Rahman Olajuwon?

Rahman is a native of Houston and played only one season at Tyler JC after graduating high school in 2024 from Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas.

READ MORE: Video of Woman Twerking on LSU PMAC Arena Balcony Goes Viral

Playing Time at Tyler Junior College

The 6-foot-8 forward started 13 games at Tyler JC last season, helping the team make the Region XIV Quarterfinals.

International Experience on Jordan Team

He was also a member of the Jordan National Team this summer.

Excitement Under Coach Quannas White

Olajuwon joins a Ragin' Cajuns team that has a lot of buzz within the community as new head coach Quannas White has brought some excitement back to the program with a slew of transfers and top high school signees.

Rahman Olajuwon will have a small window to get acclimated to the team as school starts next week for the University of Louisiana.

Looking Ahead to 2025-26 Season

The men's basketball team kicks off its 2025-26 season on Monday, November 3 at Ball State as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

See the full Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball schedule here.