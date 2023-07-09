Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews Picked 1st & 2nd in MLB Draft

As expected, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was selected 1st by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB Draft Sunday evening. Skenes’ teammate outfielder Dylan Crews, was picked 2nd by the Washington Nationals. Skenes and Crews become the first teammates to ever be drafted 1st and 2nd in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Skenes, the College World Series MVP, finished his lone season in Baton Rouge going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA. Skenes broke Ben McDonald’s SEC strikeout record with 209 K’s in just 122.2 innings pitched. Skenes also won the Dick Howser Trophy and the 2023 Player of the Year from D1 Baseball.

Crews, the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner, hit .426 with 18 HR, 70 RBI and scored 100 runs in 71 games. Crews has such a good eye at the plate plus getting pitched around throughout the season, walked 71 times while striking out just 46.

Skenes and Crews lead the LSU Tigers to the 2023 National Championship last month in Omaha. LSU pitcher Ty Floyd and First Baseman Tre Morgan are among those also expect to get drafted.

