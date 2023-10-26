Northwestern State Demons Cancel Remainder of Season

Two weeks after Northwestern State Demons defensive back Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed, the school decided to cancel the remaining portion of the football season. At the same time Head Coach Brad Laird announced his resignation.

“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA.”

Caldwell was killed early Thursday morning October 12. The Demons cancelled the game on October 14 against Nicholls State, but played the following week against Southeastern and lost 37-20.

The Demons named Weston Glaser as the Interim Head Coach and they do plan on having a full 2024 football season.