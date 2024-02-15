Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Releases 2024 TV Schedule

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team released its 2024 television schedule and 30 of its 34 games played at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park will be aired live on ESPN+.

All total, 52 of Louisiana's 56 regular season games will air on television. Additionally, all postseason contests will be aired as well, beginning with the Sun Belt Conference Championships in Montgomery, Alabama from May 21-26.

Midweek games at Northwestern State (March 6), Louisiana Tech (March 13), and Southeastern Louisiana (April 16) are scheduled to be aired on ESPN+.

The TV schedule also includes all of the Cajuns' games in the Astros Foundation College Classic on March 1-3 at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

UL's games against Vanderbilt (March 1), LSU (March 2), and Houston (March 3) will be aired on the Space City Home Network, a joint venture of the NBA's Houston Rockets and MLB's Houston Astros.

The complete 2024 television schedule is listed below.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball can also be heard on the radio. Most games will be broadcast on News Talk KPEL 96.5 and via the station's app. You can also listen live at KPEL965.com.