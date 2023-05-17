New Orleans Saints Open Pre-Season Against Super Bowl Champs
Wednesday afternoon The New Orleans Saints announced their three pre-season games coming up in August.
That’s a potential QB list of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert & CJ Stroud. Because of the shortened pre-season, they may see all three.
Guessing Mahomes may play a series or two before calling it a day.
Herbert could play the entire 1st Half.
As for Stroud, that depends.
Has he picked up enough of the offense he doesn’t need to play in the final pre-season game? Or, as a NFL rookie, does he need as many reps as possible without jeopardizing injury.
On the other side of things, how much will new Saints QB Derek Carr play?
8/13 vs Chiefs - 1 or 2 series
8/20 vs Chargers - 1st Half
8/27 vs Texans - 1st Quarter
Even figuring Carr picks up the offense relatively quickly, he'll still need time to get on the same page as his new teammates.