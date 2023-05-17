New Orleans Saints Open Pre-Season Against Super Bowl Champs

Wednesday afternoon The New Orleans Saints announced their three pre-season games coming up in August.

That’s a potential QB list of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert & CJ Stroud. Because of the shortened pre-season, they may see all three.

Guessing Mahomes may play a series or two before calling it a day.

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

Herbert could play the entire 1st Half.

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) loading...

As for Stroud, that depends.

Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp Getty Image loading...

Has he picked up enough of the offense he doesn’t need to play in the final pre-season game? Or, as a NFL rookie, does he need as many reps as possible without jeopardizing injury.

On the other side of things, how much will new Saints QB Derek Carr play?

Derek Carr screengrab via YouTube, New Orleans Saints loading...

8/13 vs Chiefs - 1 or 2 series

8/20 vs Chargers - 1st Half

8/27 vs Texans - 1st Quarter

Even figuring Carr picks up the offense relatively quickly, he'll still need time to get on the same page as his new teammates.

