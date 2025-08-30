BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Legendary football broadcaster Lee Corso is making one last set of predictions on ESPN's College GameDay, and LSU Tigers fans have every reason to be excited.

The Bayou Bengals are taking on Clemson's own Tigers in Week One, and Corso made the call early in the Saturday morning program, saying LSU would beat Clemson. But he didn't say wihen.

LSU: National Champions?

Corso chose his college football final four teams—Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, and Clemson—on his last College GameDay. In his prediction, he went with the Nittany Lions over the Fighting Irish and LSU's Tigers over Clemson's.

When it comes to the Lions versus the Tigers? It was no question for Corso. He went with the Tigers.

But the Tigers have a ways to go. They have a very tough Clemson team in Week One, with LSU hoping to snap a five-year opening week losing streak. Head coach Brian Kelly, now in his fourth season at the helm, is looking for his first season-opening win with the Tigers. And they are all hoping for it against one of the teams predicted to be the best in the country.

Reasons to Be Hopeful

LSU has compelling reasons for optimism entering the season. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns as one of the nation's premier signal-callers. The Tigers assembled the country's top-ranked transfer portal class and welcomed an elite freshman recruiting class.

The program appears positioned for sustained success over multiple seasons, not just one breakthrough year.

Corso's prediction has energized LSU's social media fanbase, setting high expectations for the season opener.